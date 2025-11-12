Veteran Boston firefighter facing child rape charges

BOSTON — A 28-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department is facing child rape charges.

James Corbett, 60, was arraigned Wednesday in West Roxbury District Court on multiple charges of child rape, indecent assault and battery on a child, and trafficking.

Prosecutors say the victim in the case was the young daughter of Corbett’s former girlfriend, and that the alleged assaults took place at the girlfriend’s home from May 2018 to September 2024.

“It started as early as when the victim was 11, possibly even before that,” Prosecutor Laura Montgomery told the court. “The conduct occurred chronically, weekly, your honor, until the victim was 16.”

According to court documents, the victim told police Corbett paid her with cash and gift cards while the abuse was taking place.

“Did Mr. Corbett sexually assault this young girl?” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked Corbett’s attorney.

“No, he denies all these claims,” Attorney Ricardo Arroyo said.

Attorney Arroyo told the court that Corbett and the girlfriend are no longer together, and that recently the former girlfriend asked him for $80,000.

“This is an individual, I understand, that he dated for about ten years; his ex, they split about a year ago. He’s going through some issues with prostate cancer,” Arroyo told Ward. “There was a money demand this month: ‘Pay us this much, or there will be issues,’ And here we are.”

“These allegations would be a clear and egregious violation of public trust,” Mayor Wu said in a statement. “Commissioner Burke has taken swift action to place this individual on administrative leave. My thoughts are with those impacted in this very troubling situation.”

Corbett’s bail was set at $25,000.

If released, Corbett will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from children under 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

