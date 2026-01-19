‘Very nice guy’: Pedestrian killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lynn.

According to State police, around 6:18 a.m., Troopers responded to the intersection of Commercial Street and the Lynnway in Lynn for reports of a serious accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was killed, state police say.

The victim has yet to be identified, but those who work nearby believe it was one of their regulars.

“He always sits there in his chair every morning, and he comes every morning to the store and gets a cup of coffee, very nice guy,” Judy Rodriguez said.

“I feel so bad because every morning I see him,” Shahidul Islam added.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

