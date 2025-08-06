Venezuelan national gets prison time for resisting arrest when 2 officers were injured, feds say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Venezuelan national living illegally in the United States will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to resisting arrest of a federal officer, the U.S. Attorney said.

Edward Antonio Reyes Calderon, 23, was sentenced to five months in prison, Acting U.S. Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Feb. 13, Reyes Calderon struggled with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Officers for several minutes while they tried to handcuff him, Bloom said.

An officer deployed pepper spray to gain control of him. Two of the officers suffered minor injuries, Bloom said.

Reyes Calderon remains in custody awaiting deportation proceedings.



