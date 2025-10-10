Vehicles catch fire after tractor-trailer rips down power lines in Waltham parking lot

WALTHAM, Mass. — A tractor-trailer tore down power lines in a parking lot in Waltham on Friday, setting multiple vehicles ablaze, including at least one school van, a fire official said.

Crews responding to a report of a transformer fire in the area of 5th Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. found high-power tension wires draped across a burning vehicle, and the tractor-trailer in question stopped nearby, according to Waltham Fire Department Lt. Mike Murphy.

Murphy said two other vehicles also caught fire because the power lines were still energized after firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

“The power that comes off a distribution line, when it falls on the ground, can blow up chunks of concrete. So, it’s very dangerous,” Murphy said. “We had to make sure no brush fires started.”

Murphy said the downed lines resulted in one person getting stuck in the elevator of a nearby building. Students at the Milestone Day School also had to be evacuated through a different exit to the emergency response.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt and the vehicles that caught fire were unoccupied.

Firefighters were waiting for Eversource to cut power to the lines so they could safely clear the scene.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area of Border Road, 5th Avenue, and 5th Avenue at 3rd Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

