Man facing murder charge in connection with quintuple shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A 27-year-old Boston man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Oliver Derima, 27, is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on charges including murder in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. in the area of 1184 Hyde Park Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All five victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, later died from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

Video from the scene showed several lines of crime tape blocking the area between a 7-Eleven and Little Haiti International Cuisine restaurant.

“Heinous acts like what happened a few days ago in Hyde Park show an utter disregard for the sanctity of life and tear at the fabric of our communities,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “I thank Boston police homicide detectives and my office’s homicide unit for such quick and effective work leading to this arrest of the man directly responsible for the killing. This investigation is continuing, and we will hold anyone involved in this multiple shooting accountable for their actions,” Hayden added.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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