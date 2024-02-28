PRINCETON, Mass. — In 2016 Vanessa Marcotte went for a jog near her mother’s Princeton home when she was brutally murdered near her home.

Since Vanessa’s tragedy, a foundation in her name was created to teach women self-defense.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz is accused in the 2016 murder of Vanessa Marcotte Angelo Colon-Ortiz is accused in the 2016 murder of Vanessa Marcotte

Boston 25 Photojournalist Chetan Rakieten was there for Tuesday night’s class.

Vanessa Marcotte foundation holds free self-defense workshop for women

Angelo Colon-Ortiz was sentenced to life in prison in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group