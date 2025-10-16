BOSTON — Green Line B-Branch service resumed Wednesday night after a trolley apparently clipped a van on the Commonwealth Avenue tracks earlier tonight.

A Boston 25 News photographer saw the shattered glass left on the tracks by the collision, although the trolley was no longer on the scene.

The van’s driver was able to pull off... And clean the rest of the glass out of his driver’s side window.

Van clipped by Green Line train on Comm Ave

