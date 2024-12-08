VA Boston unveils newly renovated medical intensive care unit

BOSTON — On Wednesday, December 4, the VA Boston Healthcare System has unveiled their newly renovated medical intensive care unit for their West Roxbury center

New features for the unit include single-occupancy rooms with private bathrooms, significant improvements to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing facilities.

“The MICU at VA Boston is a state-of-the-art, patient- and staff-friendly environment that will provide the best care available anywhere,” said Cecilia McVey, associate director for nursing and patient services at VA Boston HCS. “The spacious rooms and family waiting area create a peaceful environment for everyone during what can be a very stressful time. We’re so proud to offer this to our Veterans.”

The facility is now reopen to treat critically ill patients.

