USS Constitution celebrates 227th birthday

BOSTON — The USS Constitution is being honored on her 227th birthday with a turnaround ceremony.

‘Old Ironsides’ will sail through the Boston Harbor commemorating her launch all the way back in 1797.

The ship is the world’s oldest commissioned warship and earned the nickname of ‘Old Ironsides’ during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

As part of the celebration, a 21-gun salute will be fired near Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The ship will also fire a 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the historic site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where Constitution was originally built.

The event can be viewed from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group