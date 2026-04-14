USHER and Chris Brown announce stadium tour, including stop at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — GRAMMY Award-winning icons Chris Brown and USHER announced dates for their The R&B Tour, which includes a stop at Gillette Stadium.

The artists surprised fans last week with a joint teaser commercial on Instagram, sparking widespread excitement and anticipation for the upcoming trek.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date outing kicks off on Friday, June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, making stops in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami before wrapping up on Friday, December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The tour will visit Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on August 17th.

The tour will also partner with Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 21, followed by the R&B Tour Presale on Thursday, April 23.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, April 27 at 12 pm local time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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