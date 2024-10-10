Uptick in vehicle break-ins, car thefts in two Mass. towns prompts warning from police

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A string of vehicle break-ins allegedly perpetrated by an organized crime ring has police in two towns urging the public to remain vigilant.

Hopkinton Police say during the overnight hours of October 9 into October 10, several cars were broken into and one vehicle was stolen near Sterling Drive and Pendulum Pass near the Holliston town line.

Investigators believe an active and organized theft ring carried out the break-ins.

Holliston Police said similar crimes have recently been reported in their town.

Officials are encouraging residents in both towns to lock their vehicles and not store valuables in their cars.

Hopkinton Police are also asking residents, especially in the Sterling Drive area, to check their home security cameras for any potential suspects or suspect vehicles.

The incidents remain under investigation.

