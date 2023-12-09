Update: Missing Needham boy found after hours-long search

NEEDHAM, Mass — Needham have found a boy who ran away from a school Friday. He had been missing for several hours and police were asking residents to check around their homes.

The 13-year-old boy, who was not identified, left the Walker School earlier in the day.

The Dover police department, K9s, and the Metro-LEC Drone Unit helped in the search

Police updated a Facebook post around midnight that the boy was found and was being evaluated..

A revere 911 call had gone out to residents.

A public safety alert had also sent to phones in the area about the missing boy just after 11:00 p.m.

Public safety alert sent to area phone about search for missing boy in Needham

