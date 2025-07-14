‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Emotional Fall River chief details deadly fire at assisted living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon became overwhelmed with emotion on Monday morning as he provided a tragic update on a deadly blaze that tore through an assisted living facility on Sunday night.

Bacon told reporters that nine people died and more than 30 others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at the Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 9:30 p.m.

“We had an unspeakable tragedy here in Fall River last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I’m prepared to tell you that nine people lost their lives in this building last night,” a choked-up Bacon said. “We have one in critical condition, but we had over 30 transported.”

Bacon credited firefighters, police officers, and EMTs for their heroic work at the scene

“We had at least a dozen people rescued over ladders. The police department, fire department, and EMS were able to enact dozens of rescues to save multiple lives,” Bacon said. “I applaud their efforts.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also offered condolonces to the families of the victims.

“The fire at Gabriel House in Fall River is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning. I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives,” Healey said in a statement. “We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured. I’ve expressed my condolences to Mayor Coogan and offered the full assistance of the state. A full investigation is already underway. I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilient, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called the fire “horrible” and praised first responders for their strong work.

“Spectacular work trying to save lives and get this place under control,” Coogan said. “It was a very chaotic scene, and these guys did a spectacular job in the face of tragedy.”

Fire investigators from the Fall River Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

