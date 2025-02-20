‘Unresponsive’ baby found at Dorchester residence has died, Boston police say

BOSTON — The “unresponsive” child found at a Dorchester residence Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The baby showed no signs of trauma, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County DA’s office told Boston 25 News.

Boston police received a call of an unresponsive child in the area of 230 Bowdoin Street around 2:30 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25.

Emergency medical personnel then rushed the baby to the nearby hospital where it was pronounced deceased.

Boston police were not able to share more specific information regarding the child’s medical issue.

