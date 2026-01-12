Uno Pizzeria closes three Massachusetts locations

Mass. — Uno Pizzeria, a chain known for Chicago-style deep dish pizza, has closed three locations in Massachusetts.

The national chain closed its doors in Braintree, Dedham, and Revere on Sunday, January 11, according to a post on their Facebook accounts.

“While we’re saying goodbye to this location, we’d love to serve you again soon at our area restaurants in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine,” the posts said.

The Braintree location was open for 33 years, Dedham for 37 years, and Revere for 34 years.

“We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has made this restaurant feel like home for over three decades. It’s been an unforgettable run!” the post also wrote.

The pizza chain has five locations left in Massachusetts: Attleboro, Bellingham, Springfield, Sturbridge, and Worcester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

