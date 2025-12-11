Unlicensed driver takes wrong turn, lands Corvette on MBTA tracks

BROOKLINE,Mass. — A 20-year-old man is set to face criminal charges after he allegedly drove a Corvette onto the MBTA tracks.

According to Transit Police, officers were called to the Beacon Street and Marion Street area in Brookline at approximately 4:55 p.m.

The driver told officers he was unfamiliar with the neighborhood and had simply taken a wrong turn.

During the stop, police determined the vehicle had no registration or insurance, and the driver himself did not possess a valid license.

The car — a high-performance 2024 Corvette Stingray — was subsequently removed from the scene by an MBTA-contracted wrecker.

Transit Police say criminal charges will be pursued and there are no injuries to report.

12/10 455PM TPD responded to Beacon/Marion Brookline for a 20y/o male operating a 24 Corvette Stingray who stated he was unfamiliar w/area & took a wrong turn. The V was unregistered/uninsured & driver was unlicensed. Criminal charges to be sought. V removed by #MBTA wrecker. pic.twitter.com/FPHvYxN0ky — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 11, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group