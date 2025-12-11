Local

Unlicensed driver takes wrong turn, lands Corvette on MBTA tracks

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BROOKLINE,Mass. — A 20-year-old man is set to face criminal charges after he allegedly drove a Corvette onto the MBTA tracks.

According to Transit Police, officers were called to the Beacon Street and Marion Street area in Brookline at approximately 4:55 p.m.

The driver told officers he was unfamiliar with the neighborhood and had simply taken a wrong turn.

During the stop, police determined the vehicle had no registration or insurance, and the driver himself did not possess a valid license.

The car — a high-performance 2024 Corvette Stingray — was subsequently removed from the scene by an MBTA-contracted wrecker.

Transit Police say criminal charges will be pursued and there are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

