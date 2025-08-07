United Airlines grounds all flights nationwide due to technology issues

United Airlines has announced that all flights, nationwide, will be delayed from departure due to what the airline is citing as a “technology issue.”

In a statement released by the airline, they said:

Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations. We’ll share additional updates as new information becomes available. — United Airlines

At this time, it is unknown as to what the “technology issue” is or as to what may have caused it.

