‘Unexplainable sadness’: Brockton community mourning death of young boy who died from asthma attack

BROCKTON, Mass. — The community of Brockton is mourning the death of a young boy who died after having an asthma attack earlier this week.

Davien Taylor Roberts, a student set to start the fourth grade at the Mary E. Baker School on Wednesday and a member of the Brockton Raiders youth football program, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, his family wrote in a GoFundMe post.

“He was a loving kid who loved football,” Davien’s aunt, Krista Roberts, said in the post. “He also enjoyed playing with all his close cousins and family!”

Krista described her nephew as “a kind soul” with “the perfect smile and the biggest heart.” She also said he was “respectful and loved by all who knew him.”

The Brockton Raiders shared a heartfelt statement on Davien’s passing on Facebook, writing, “It is with unexplainable sadness that we share the news of the unexpected passing of one of our own.”

Brockton Raiders player death (Brockton Raiders)

“Davien was not only a talented young athlete but also a bright spirit who brought joy and energy to every practice and game especially with his always present big smile,” the Raiders said of the young boy. “The entire Brockton community mourns the loss of such a vibrant young life, and we will be here to support each other through this time of grief.”

The Raiders are planning a balloon release in honor of Davien on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Arnone Elementary School

“Davien’s favorite color was purple, so if possible, please bring a purple balloon to participate. Your support would be greatly appreciated in showing Davien’s family how much he is loved,” the Raiders said.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had generated nearly $20,000 for funeral and other expenses.

