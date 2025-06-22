‘Unconstitutional’: Mass. Politicians react to U.S. strikes on Iran

Massachusetts — Following President Trump‘s announcement on the United States’ strikes on Iran, many of Massachusetts’ leaders have taken to social media to address the strikes, expressing their concerns, all echoing the same message: “unconstitutional”.

The news came late Saturday evening, when President Trump took to Truth Social to announce the strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said. ”All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Shortly after announcing the strikes, President Trump addressed the nation at 10 PM, warning Tehran of any retaliatory strikes and giving Iran a choice between “peace or tragedy.”

“This is insane.” Representative Jim McGovern took to X. “Trump just bombed Iran without Congressional approval, illegally dragging us into war in the Middle East. Have we not learned our lesson!?!?”

“This is a horrific war choice.” Senator Elizabeth Warren said that the U.S. should not wage war with Iran.

Representative Ayanna Pressley called the strikes a “violation of the Constitution.”

Senator Ed Markey also reiterated the attacks as “unconstitutional.”

“Trump’s military attack on Iran was illegal and unconstitutional.” Markey said in a statement he posted on X. “This attack was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East.”

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said that President Trump’s strikes could lead to “further escalation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

