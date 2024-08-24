Two wrong-way drivers facing OUI charges after arrests in New Hampshire hours apart, police say

Two drivers were recently arrested for driving the wrong way on the highway just hours apart, New Hampshire State Police say.

Troopers first received a report of a driver traveling the wrong way on I-93 in Salem, NH around 11:45 p.m. A trooper was able to stop Julio Florentino, 65, of Lawrence, Massachusetts just parts the Exit 2 off-ramp.

Florentino’s breathalyzer test came back positive for more than double the legal limit according to New Hampshire State Police. Florentino was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Less than three hours later, troopers received another report of a wrong-way car traveling northbound in Londonderry. Callers told police the vehicle had gone off the road near mile marker 16 after nearly colliding with another vehicle.

A trooper found the vehicle in the highway’s median and determined the driver, Alexis Rodriguez, 26, of Loudon, was impaired.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Both Florentino and Rodriguez are slated to appear in court in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

