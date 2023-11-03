Two women charged in alleged retail theft of nearly $4k in merchandise from Cohasset pharmacy

COHASSET, Mass. — Two women, from out of state, are facing charges in connection to an alleged organized retail theft of nearly $4,000 in merchandise from a Cohasset pharmacy chain, according to police.

Cohasset Police detectives allege in a complaint filed with the Quincy District Court that 23-year-old Niculina Lazar and 30-year-old Aurora Micleslu stole $3,999.65 in retail merchandise from CVS in Cohasset on October 17, around 12:30 p.m.

Police charge Niculina Lazar, of Anaheim, CA and Aurora Micleslu of Baltimore, MD, with one count of organized retail theft, a felony, in violation of Massachusetts General Laws.

A court date has not been set.

This case is part of a larger investigation of alleged conspiracy that is being investigated by Quincy, Cohasset, Hingham, and Weymouth, police detectives, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

More than $4,000 in merchandise was allegedly stolen from several pharmacies along the South Shore. Items recovered include face creams, oils, beauty products, and allergy medications, Quigley said.

Lazar and Micleslu are only facing charges in Cohasset.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

