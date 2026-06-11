DRACUT, Mass. — Two women suffered minor injuries after their car crashed through a guardrail and fell into Beaver Brook in Dracut, the police department announced.

The incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, when first responders were dispatched to Lakeview Avenue near Primrose Hill Road to reports of a vehicle in the water. Once there, crews found a Subaru partially submerged in the brook 25 feet below the road.

Two treated for minor injuries after car plunges into Dracut’s Beaver Brook (Dracut Fire Department)

Both the driver and passenger got out of the car on their own, and fire crews used ropes to aid them up the walls.

The driver, a 24-year-old Lowell woman, and the passenger, a 24-year-old Newburyport woman, were treated on scene for minor injuries and taken to Lowell General Hospital.

“Firefighters from the Dracut Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team donned personal protective equipment and entered the brook to check the vehicle and assist as Martineau’s Towing and RGA Towing worked together to remove the car from the water,” the police department wrote.

Two treated for minor injuries after car plunges into Dracut’s Beaver Brook (Dracut Fire Department)

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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