Two teens injured after hit-and-run at Carver bus stop; authorities seeking help identifying truck

CARVER, Mass. — Two 16-year-olds were hurt Thursday morning after a pickup truck struck them in a hit-and-run accident at a bus stop in Carver.

According to police, at 7:20 AM, two Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School students were waiting for a bus on Forrest Street when they were both struck by the side-view mirror of a pickup truck.

An initial investigation says that the vehicle, a dark colored pickup truck with LED lights, had sped off after hitting the teens.

One of the teens was brought to the hospital for treatment and was later released; the other was brought to a hospital later, with no word on their condition.

“We have reached out to the families of the injured students,” said Aaron Polansky, Superintendent-Director of Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School in Rochester. “We are keeping both students and their families in our thoughts, and wish them a fast and full recovery. We encourage members of the community to assist the Carver Police Department with their investigation in any way possible.”

No photos or videos have been released of the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carver Police Detective Joshua Shaw at 508-866-2000 x1612.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group