Two teens arrested after several package thefts in Boston’s North End

BOSTON — Two teens have been arrested after several package thefts in Boston’s North End.

According to police, around 5:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of a larceny in progress near Prince Street and Snow Hill Street.

While officers were en route, officers monitoring Boston Police camera feeds located two males in the area of Snow Hill Street who matched the description provided by the 911 caller.

The two 15-year-olds were observed opening packages and discarding the empty boxes on the ground.

Officers were provided a description, a direction of travel, and a still photograph of the subjects to responding units.

Upon arrival, officers located a group of juveniles at DeFilippo Playground, 135 Prince Street, matching the suspect description.

Bystanders at the scene identified members of the group as those responsible for the thefts.

Officers placed both suspects under arrest without incident.

In total, stolen property belonging to three separate victims was recovered, including clothing, a digital camera and battery charger, and assorted household goods.

Both were charged with three counts of Larceny from a Building and were later released to their respective parents.

They are expected to be arraigned at a future time and date at Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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