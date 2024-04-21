Two taken to hospital after fire at Abington apartment building

ABINGTON, Mass. — Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at an Abington apartment building.

According to the Abington Fire Chief, crews received multiple calls for a fire at the Claremont Apartments.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from one wing of the complex.

Residents of the building were evacuating themselves and some people were seen climbing down from the second and third floors, the fire chief said.

The fire affected 24 units because of the smoke and two people were taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is also assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group