LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Lakeville firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed two heavy-duty snowplow trucks late Saturday night.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at a local business near Bedford Street and Lakeside Avenue.

The destroyed vehicles had each been used extensively during the blizzard this past week. Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to several other plow trucks, assorted heavy equipment, and a nearby maintenance building.

Engine two arrived at the local business and found both heavy-duty trucks fully involved in a fire.

Two snowplows destroyed following massive blaze at a local business in Lakeville (LAKEVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Firefighters were able to stop the fire and limit the damage to the two original vehicles.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Although the trucks had seen heavy use during the recent storm recovery, they had been stationary for more than 24 hours before the fire began. Both vehicles had logged more than 100 hours of operation during the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

