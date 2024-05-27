Two Quincy residents killed in wrong-way crash on I-93 in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Two people were killed in an early morning wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 93 in Methuen, state police announced.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on the southbound side of I-93 near Exit 43.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was traveling in the wrong direction, northbound in the southbound lanes, according to state police.

Police said the Rav4, operated by a 53-year-old Quincy resident, struck a 2021 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Camry, a 21-year-old Quincy resident, was determined to be deceased on the scene, police said.

State police said after the head-on crash, the Camry came into contact with a third vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured, according to police. The driver of the Rav4 was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

All three lanes of I-93 were closed for approximately three hours while authorities investigated this crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group