Two people transported to the hospital following motor vehicle accident in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Two people have been struck by a motor vehicle in Milford earlier Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at Spruce and Congress Street.

Members of the Milford Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Accident Recon responded to the scene, finding two individuals who were struck by the motor vehicle.

One of the victims was med-flighted to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with a possible head injury, while a second was transported by ambulance to Milford Regional Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

