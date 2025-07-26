Two people suffering life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Two people have sustained life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth.

According to Mass. State Police, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, both State Troopers and Dartmouth Fire and EMS responded to Exit 19 on Reed Road to reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Once on the scene, first responders found two victims who had sustained serious injuries. Medical aid was provided to the victims at the scene before EMS transported them to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The crash led to the closure of the westbound center and right travel lanes to allow authorities to access the scene.

No further information is available at this time regarding the identities of the victims or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

