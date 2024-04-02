Two people shot at Brockton home, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating after two people were shot at a home in Brockton.

At 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, police received reports of gunshots fired at 524 Ash St.

When officers arrived, they found two victims at the scene, police said. Their conditions were not known Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

Detectives from both the Brockton Police and the State Police from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

The district attorney will release further information as it becomes available, police said.

The shooting occurred as police are seeking the brother of a man gunned down in Brockton on Easter Sunday as the suspected shooter. Two other men have been arrested in connection with the homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jeremiah Abreu, 20, who allegedly fatally shot his brother, 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu, early Sunday morning on Hoover Avenue, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

