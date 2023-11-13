Two people rescued from burning home in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were rescued from a heavy fire at a multi-family home in Worcester Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to 1 Cohasset Street around 8 p.m. for reports of people trapped inside a burning building. When crews arrived on scene flames were seen spewing out of several windows on the second and third floors, as well as the attic.

Crews used the ladder truck to rescue two people trapped on the third floor. Both people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roach.

All fire crews were ordered out of the building due to the threat of a collapse, and firefighters began a defensive attack.

There was a partial roof collapse, from the middle to the back of the building. Crews remained on scene as of 10:30 p.m.

Eight people have been displaced by the blaze.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

