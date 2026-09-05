Two people rescued after boat lost power off coast of Nahant

NAHANT, Mass. — Two boaters were rescued on Saturday after their boat lost power off East Point in Nahant, first responders say.

Fire and Police crews were dispatched to the water off East Point just after 1 PM to reports of two boaters in distress. Initial information provided to authorities showed that a boat had lost power, prompting another boat to stop and assist when a wave knocked two people into the water.

One of the boaters was able to get back aboard a vessel, while the other boater was given a life preserver and attempted to make their way back to the shore before becoming unresponsive in the water.

Nahant Fire was able to launch a rescue boat into the water and pull the boater aboard, giving him lifesaving care. He was brought ashore and taken to Salem Hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.

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The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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