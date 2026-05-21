Car crashes into Mass. liquor store, leaving gaping hole in wall

MILFORD, Mass. — A car slammed into the side of a liquor store in Milford early Thursday morning, leaving a large hole in the building.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Hickey’s Wine and Spirits on East Main Street, according to police.

Video from the scene shows severe damage to the storefront, with the vehicle appearing to have plowed through the wall.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Car hits liquor store in Milford

Authorities are working to determine details about the driver and whether anyone else was involved.

There was no immediate word yet on injuries, but police noted the driver had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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