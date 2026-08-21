Two people injured following crash involving motorcycle, Jeep in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a crash involving a Jeep and a motorcycle occurred in Waltham.

Police say that around 7:40 PM, officers were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle crash. The police did not say where it happened.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old Waltham resident, was taken to the hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. The operator of the jeep, a 47-year-old Waltham resident, was also taken to the hospital with a back injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

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