Two people hospitalized following serious crash in Chatham

CHATHAM, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday following a serious crash in Chatham.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. when the Chatham Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 126 Chipping Stone Road to reports of a car accident.

Chatham police arrived on the scene first and found an SUV down a steep embankment. The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside.

Once Chatham fire responded to the scene, crews stabilized the vehicle in order to provide medical care to the driver. Fire crews then used jaws of life extrication tools as well as chainsaws and a strut-stabilization system to gain access to the driver.

The driver was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A second victim was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich fire with a non-life-threatening leg injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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