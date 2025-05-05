RAYNHAM, Mass. — Two people were treated after a mobile home in Raynham caught fire Sunday night, according to officials.

Raynham firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 1540 Broadway around 12:23

Responding crews found flames leaping from the back of the mobile home.

The two occupants were able to make it out but were transported by ambulance to Morton Hospital to be evaluated.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire just after midnight.

Raynham Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire with the help of mutual aid partners, Raynham Police and off-duty firefighters but the mobile home was deemed a total loss.

“Our crews made a quick and aggressive attack to prevent this fire from spreading any further,” Chief LaCivita said. “I also want to thank all of our mutual aid partners and the Raynham Police Department for their prompt and professional response to this incident.”

Two people hospitalized after fire engulfs Raynham mobile home (Raynham Fire Dept.)

