Two people fall nearly 20 feet after railing collapse on Harvard campus in Cambridge, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities responded to Cambridge after two people reportedly fell nearly 20 feet after a portion of railing collapsed Wednesday evening.

Cambridge Police said officers received a call after people fell from a multi-story building when a railing gave way.

There were no details on any injuries at this time.

Cambridge balcony collapse

Police say the property where the incident occurred belongs to Harvard University.

Boston 25 reached out to Harvard for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

