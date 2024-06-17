Many Mass. beaches closed as Bay Staters brace for extreme heat. See the list

BOSTON — Many beaches across Massachusetts are closed as Bay Staters brace for a week of sweltering heat and stifling humidity.

As of Monday morning, 16 beaches were listed as off-limits to swimmers due to various factors including high bacteria levels and harmful algae blooms, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Interactive Beach Water Quality Dashboard.

Below is the current list of active closures shown in the dashboard:

The closures come as this week’s weather forecast calls for “dangerously hot” conditions with feels-like temperatures of more than 100 degrees from Tuesday through Friday. An excessive heat watch and heat advisory have been issued.

The water quality at beaches in Massachusetts is required to be monitored. This monitoring data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and notify the public so that beach visitors can make informed decisions about swimming at the beach.

Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.

The state conducts weekly water quality testing at the start of each week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

