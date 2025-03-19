Two Michigan men facing several charges in connection with shoplifting incident in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Two men from Michigan are facing several charges following a shoplifting incident in Milford.

According to Milford Police, on March 2, officers responded to a Target located at 250 Fortune Blvd. in Milford for a report of a high-dollar shoplifting incident.

On March 3, detectives learned that the incident at the Target was part of an organized retail crime that had also affected Lowe’s in our town.

Detectives were able to track the suspects back to Flint, Michigan. On March 6th, 2025, Flint Michigan Police Detectives were able to positively identify the suspects involved who are believed to be responsible for several hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise theft across the country.

Michael Page, 21 of Flint, Michigan and Jhlon Cabell, 18 of Flint, Michigan, and two juvenile suspects were charged with multiple crimes and are believed to be responsible for approximately $6,000 in theft at Target.

On March 10, 2025, Cabell and three others were arrested by Louisiana State Police near Beaux Bridge, Louisiana on multiple drug charges. The vehicle the suspects were in matched a 2024 Jeep Compass rental vehicle caught on CCTV during the Milford Thefts. Inside the vehicle police found several, believed to be stolen items.

“This case speaks to teamwork not just within our agency but within the law enforcement community as a collective. From our patrol unit collecting the critical information, to our detective bureau working tirelessly and to law enforcement agencies across the country. It’s a testament to communication, effort, and use of the technology we invest in.”- Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino.

Page is being charged with Shoplifting, Larceny over $1200 by false pretense, conspiracy, attempted larceny, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Cabell is being charged with organized retail theft, attempted larceny, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

