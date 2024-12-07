Two men arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up home in Stoughton, police say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a home in Stoughton.

According to police, on Friday, December 6 around 12:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a house on Mayflower Lane for a report of threats that were made to shoot up the home.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspects inside a vehicle in front of the house. The driver was identified as Thomas Searcy, 28, of Boston and the passenger was identified as Aaron Powell, 35 of Hyde Park.

Officers proceeded to check Searcy’s driver’s license and showed that it was suspended. Officers ordered him out of the vehicle and arrested him.

According to police, Powell then exited the vehicle and began adjusting his waistband and turning his body away from officers, making the officers fear that he was in possession of a weapon.

A struggle ensued as officers attempted to handcuff Powell, who continued to try to reach for the firearm. He was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, officers located a 9mm pistol and a magazine that was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.

Powell is being charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card and subsequent offenses. Searcy is being charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Powell and Searcy are expected to be arraigned on Monday in Stoughton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

