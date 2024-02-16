Two men accused of sexually exploiting girl and filming assault, U.S. Attorney says

BOSTON — An Oxford man and a Rhode Island man previously charged with child rape and child trafficking are accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl and filming the assault.

Michael Lamountain, 41, of Oxford, and Jalen Latimer, 25, of Woonsocket, R.I., were charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

Both men are in state custody on related offenses and were scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, on or about July 7, 2022, Latimer traveled to Oxford where he and Lamountain created video recordings of themselves sexually exploiting a minor.

Lamountain was previously arrested in August 2023 and subsequently charged in Worcester Superior Court with rape of a child; aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child; depicting minors in sexual conduct; human trafficking of a minor; possession of child pornography; distribution of child pornography; and intimidation of a witness, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, Latimer was arrested in February and is facing charges in Worcester Superior Court of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and battery of a child, human trafficking of a minor and depicting a minor in sexual conduct.

The charge of sexual exploitation of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

