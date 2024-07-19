Two Mass. residents infected after multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats, CDC says

BOSTON — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Friday a multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats.

Health officials say 28 people across 12 states, including 2 Massachusetts residents, have been infected. It wasn’t immediately clear where in the Commonwealth those residents resided.

28 people have been hospitalized so far and 2 deaths have been reported, one from Illinois and one from New Jersey.

89% of infected patients allegedly reported eating meats sliced at deli counters.

“Our investigation is ongoing to determine which deli meat may be contaminated,” the CDC said in a statement. “We do not have information to show that people are getting sick from prepackaged deli.”

The sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to July 5, 2024

Authorities say the number of infected patients may be higher, as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. Similarly, some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.

Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

Nausea

Diarrhea

Healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, but the disease can be fatal to unborn babies, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. Antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of listeria infection.

For more information about the outbreak, click here.

