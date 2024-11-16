Two killed in single-vehicle overnight crash in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, RI — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle overnight crash in Narragansett.

According to Narragansett police, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November. 16, officers responded to the area of Mumford Road following a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle with four occupants involved in the accident.

Two occupants, a 26-year-old and a 24-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Narragansett Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

