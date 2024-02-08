Two Jet Blue planes collide on the ground at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — Passengers on two Jet Blue planes had their travel plans upended Thursday morning after the jets collided on the tarmac at Logan Airport.

Photos shared by passengers show clear damage to the wing of one of the jets.

Passenger Dave Sauter told Boston 25 News he was headed to Las Vegas to work at an event for the Super Bowl when the incident happened after they pulled away from the gate. Sauter said the plane was full. He was waiting on the tarmac to go back to the gate when Boston 25 spoke with him.

“JetBlue Flight 777, an Airbus A321neo’s left winglet struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, around 6:40 a.m., local time on Thursday, February 8, while on the deicing pad at Boston Logan International Airport,” according to the FAA. “The FAA will investigate.”

The second plane, flight 551, was headed to Orlando.

