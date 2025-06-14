Two incidents, one deadly, of dogs being found in hot cars prompts warning from Dedham officials

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham Animal Control is reminding residents about the dangers of leaving your K9 companions inside your cars as the hot weather begins.

Officials say they found a dog left in a parked, black, motor vehicle for at least 30 minutes on Thursday, with the temperature climbing to 81 degrees.

Darker-colored metals, such as black and dark blues, absorb more heat from the sun than lighter colors, making the situation especially dangerous.

Two incidents of dogs being found in hot cars prompts warning from Dedham officials (Dedham Animal Control)

Animal control was able to safely free the dog from the car.

The owner, who was in a story trying on clothes, said he left the engine running with the air conditioning on, according to authorities.

However, Dedham Animal Control says when they arrived at the scene the car was “off” and the dog had its nose at the top of the slightly open window.

This incident, one week after a dog was found unconscious in a hot car in town. That dog was transported and later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the owner of that dog will face any charges.

“We are hearing too much of ‘I left the vehicle running-I don’t know why it shut off,’” Dedham Animal Control wrote in a social media post. “If you see something, say something- your call might just save a life.”

