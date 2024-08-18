Two hospitalized in wild rollover crash at Springfield McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Two people were hospitalized in a wild rollover crash at a McDonald’s in Springfield Saturday night

The Springfield Fire Department shared photos of the severely damaged car missing a wheel and leaning up against the fast food restaurant.

The person driving the wrecked vehicle was able to pull themselves out of the car and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person eating at the McDonald’s was also taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SFD “On Scene “ 806 Boston rd MVA one occupant self extricated and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries one patron was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/TRFXXsi7t2 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) August 18, 2024

