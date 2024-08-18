Local

Two hospitalized in wild rollover crash at Springfield McDonald’s

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Two people were hospitalized in a wild rollover crash at a McDonald’s in Springfield Saturday night

The Springfield Fire Department shared photos of the severely damaged car missing a wheel and leaning up against the fast food restaurant.

The person driving the wrecked vehicle was able to pull themselves out of the car and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person eating at the McDonald’s was also taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

