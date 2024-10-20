Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say they responded to the area of Bradshaw Street and Glenway Street around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers located two adult male victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

There were no reports of any arrests.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group