Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in slushy conditions in Mansfield Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to a three-car collision on Route 495 South around 9:25 a.m.

According to state police, one vehicle veered into the southbound lane from the northbound lane and collided with another vehicle.

MassDOT alerted drivers to the rollover crash shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Two people were trapped in their vehicles, according to state police.

Two drivers were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Several lanes on both sides of the highway were still shut down as of 11:15 a.m. while troopers are able to clear the scene.

Mansfield, like most of southern New England, woke up a wet, wintry mix Thursday morning.

Snowy, slushy, and wet roads were expected to impact travel until about 10 a.m. Steady rain and snow will wrap up by noon, but scattered snow squalls affect afternoon travel.

