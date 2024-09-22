Two hospitalized after 8-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on Route 495 in Hopkinton Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the 8-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer around 12:30 p.m. and blocked all northbound lanes.

Police say seven of the eight vehicles involved had to be towed. Two of the drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their minor injuries.

One lane of traffic was able to reopen around 1:35 p.m. before all lanes reopened around 20 minutes later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group