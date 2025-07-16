Two hikers rescued from Mt. Washington after getting stuck on trail

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — Two hikers were safely rescued from Mount Washington on Tuesday evening after becoming stuck on steep terrain on the Huntington Ravine Trail.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., they were made aware of the situation. After contacting the hikers by phone, it became clear that they would need assistance to safely come down. The hikers were told to wait while help came.

Then, around 9 p.m., rock climbers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR), Mountain Rescue Service (MRS), and NH Fish and Game made their way down into Huntington Ravine from the area known as the Alpine Garden.

Rescuers finally reached the hikers around 9:40 p.m. and got the two into climbing harnesses and helmets. They then used ropes to make their way up the steeper sections of the trail. Everyone safely arrived back at the Mt. Washington Auto Road at 10:47 PM.

The two hikers, identified as residents of Boucherville, QC, Canada, had read a description of the trail prior to their hike, but underestimated its difficulty.

“The Huntington Ravine Trail is considered to be the most difficult hiking trail in the White Mountains, but there are many other trails that hold similar perils as it relates to steep ground and technical terrain,” N.H. Fish and Game said, “hikers are reminded to heed warnings as they are there for a reason.”

